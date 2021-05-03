Mom seeks to make son's birthday extra special

Article content

A Simcoe mom wants to make her son’s birthday extra special and could use a little help.

Candice Good is asking people to send birthday cards to her son Logan who turns 10 on May 19.

“He’s a good kid, who has had a rough year and not just because of COVID-19,” Good said. “He has two brain tumours and has been getting chemotherapy once a week for over a year now and that’s how he’ll be spending his birthday – getting chemo.

“This year is extra special because it’s his first double-digit birthday and we can’t have a party for him because of COVID.”

Hence her public appeal for birthday cards.

“I know times are so tough right now but if anyone has a extra card laying around that could be sent to him or perhaps a home-made card that could be sent to him that would be amazing,” Good said.

Logan is a terrific big brother to sisters Zoe, 7 and Sophie, 2 and has a best buddy – a dog named Oreo, his mom said. He loves Lego, superheroes, especially Spider Man, arts and crafts and making tik tok posts.

“He really enjoys making his own videos and posting on tik tok,” Good said.

Anyone interested in helping Good make her son’s birthday special can send a card to:

Logan Good c/o Candice Good, 279 Queen St. N. Simcoe, Ontario N3Y 3Y8.