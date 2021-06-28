Article content

Ontarians aren’t the only denizens of the province undergoing a mass vaccination for serious illness.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has included Norfolk and Haldimand in the zone in southern Ontario this summer targeted for the distribution of rabies vaccine baits for wildlife.

MNR rabies vaccine program underway

This year’s bait-distribution program began Monday. The program includes a trap-vaccinate-release component as well as bait stations and the hand distribution of medicated packets in urban areas. The latter includes towns in both Norfolk and Haldimand.

“The ministry’s rabies control operations are essential to public health and to the health of wildlife,” Larissa Nituch, the MNR’s rabies science operations supervisor, said in a news release. “Any warm-blooded mammal can contract rabies. If a human contracts rabies and does not receive treatment, the disease is fatal.”

MNR has been on heightened alert since a long-simmering outbreak of rabies in the raccoon population of upstate New York spilled over into Ontario in 2015. Since then, MNR has distributed more than six million vaccine baits by air and at ground level.

In a news release, MNR says the campaign is producing results. The ministry reports that rabies has decreased by about 50 percent a year in Ontario since 2016. The ministry adds that rabies cases decreased 70 percent from 2019 to 2020.