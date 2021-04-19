Man charged with murder in Delhi man's death

Postmedia Staff
Ontario Provincial Police. Handout
A 27-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a Delhi man.

Michael Shawn Murray, 54, was found dead at a King Street home in Delhi on March 30. His death was later ruled a homicide.

On April 14, Norfolk OPP said Robert Lee Ballard of Norfolk has been charged with second-degree murder.

Ballard remained in custody and was to appear at Ontario Court in Simcoe.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance with the investigation.

