Man charged with murder in Delhi man's death

A 27-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a Delhi man.

Michael Shawn Murray, 54, was found dead at a King Street home in Delhi on March 30. His death was later ruled a homicide.

On April 14, Norfolk OPP said Robert Lee Ballard of Norfolk has been charged with second-degree murder.

Ballard remained in custody and was to appear at Ontario Court in Simcoe.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance with the investigation.