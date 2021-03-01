Mad scramble as fake cash appears on Simcoe street

Article content

Dozens of people in downtown Simcoe on Feb. 26 thought for a moment that there was money blowing in the street.

Around 6 p.m., a large amount of fake Canadian currency materialized on Robinson Street near the intersection of Kent Street.

Kaley Horton, owner of Kaley’s Restaurant on Robinson Street, says it was chaos in front of her business while motorists stopped and began stuffing the bogus $20-dollar and $50-dollar bills into their pockets. She said shoppers on the sidewalk joined in the mad scramble for the apparently free money.

“Money was floating in the air as the vehicles drove by,” Horton said the next day. “There were offshore workers and people running out from bars. There were hundreds of bills.

“My concern is how many people will think they’re real and try to use them.”

Due to that possibility, Horton posted images of the bills on social media. She also picked up a couple and turned them over to police. In a news release on Feb. 27, Norfolk OPP warned that any member of the public trying to spend the bills could face criminal charges.