Lynn Valley Trail use thriving during pandemic

Going for a walk is one of the few activities not impacted by the global pandemic.

As such, many people have turned to area trails to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise.

At just over 11 kilometres, the Lynn Valley Trail from Port Dover to Simcoe and has become one of the busiest trails in the county.

“We know this trail is getting a lot of use,” said Helen Wagenaar, president of the Board of Directors of the Lynn Valley Trail Association. “The numbers have gone up through the roof and there are months where we can count 10,000 people at the entrances.”

The LVTA will be making upgrades to the trail, such as easily accessible ramps, resurfacing the path and repairing the structural support of the Rotary bridge.

The Rotary bridge project has an estimated cost range of $120,000-$130,000. The association is currently looking for funding and plans to begin a fundraiser for the bridge in the fall.

This week, the federal and provincial governments announced joint funding under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan for improvements to the trail. The federal portion is $58,420 while the province will kick in $48,678 and $30,952 will be provided by the LVTA.

Funds will be used to replace six existing wooden bridge ramps on the trail with an updated design to improve accessibility. Funds will also be used for resurfacing 6.75 kilometres of the trail and paving of 1.15 kilometres on the Port Dover in-town section to improve accessibility for all trail users.

The association has a 16-person board of directors and members are heavily involved in trail development.