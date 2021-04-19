Article content

The Royal Canadian Legion Varnavair Br. 153 wishes to thank the community for its support during these difficult times.

And they want people to know they are staying active in the community.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Legion branch plans for curbside dinners Back to video

“We are continuing to do projects that the community can participate in,” said Dianne Hodges, Br. 153 president. “We’re trying to support the community the best way we can.”

On Saturday, April 24 the Legion is having a curbside meat loaf dinner with pick-up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

“We were doing Friday night dinners, but since we’ve been doing ‘curbside’ we changed them to Saturday,” said Hodges.

The Legion plans to serve more than 100 meat loaf dinners.

“All of our meals have been selling out,” said Hodges, “which is a good thing, right, because people are trying to support us.”

On Mother’s Day, May 9, they will be doing a curbside brunch featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, and pancakes. Pick up times will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.