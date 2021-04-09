Article content

Norfolk council will receive legal advice before ruling on a proposed eight-storey apartment complex at the corner of Queen Street North and Kars Street in Simcoe.

The proposed location is at the north end of the former American Can property, which fronted onto Robinson Street at the intersection of Queen Street.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Legal issues complicate Norfolk development proposal Back to video

The former Can property was demolished 10 years ago. Built in its place was an office complex which houses county staff, several county departments, and the county’s Provincial Offences court.

The application is complicated because the numbered company behind the proposal also serves as the county’s landlord on Robinson Street.

During the April 6 meeting of Norfolk’s public hearing committee, Vittoria Coun. Chris VanPaassen pointed out that the municipality is engaged in a legal dispute with the applicant over the terms of the county’s long-term lease.

“Wouldn’t that put the county in the position of a conflict-of-interest if we’re even looking at this application?” VanPaassen asked. “Should we not get some legal advice before we even entertain comments on this?”