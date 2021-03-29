Lack of March precipitation leaves farmers nervous

Article content

This is the kind of spring that makes farmers nervous.

Unseasonably warm and dry, some are worried that orchard crops may put on an early bud set, leaving emerging fruit vulnerable to damage from a sudden, hard frost.

Farmers also need moisture in the ground to germinate seed crops. So far, they’re not getting much. And what moisture there is moves a little deeper beneath the surface with each sunny forecast.

“Your indicators are right,” says Larry Davis of Burford, Norfolk, Haldimand and Brant counties’ representative to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

“This is the driest March that I can remember. Farmers are already talking about it.”

Dr. Harold Schroeter of Simcoe, a hydrological consultant who keeps careful weather records, says this will be the driest March in 90 years in Norfolk if the county didn’t receive significant rain between now and next Wednesday night.

Schroeter began to wonder if something unusual was happening about mid-month.