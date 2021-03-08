Article content

February was another strong month for home sales in the Tillsonburg district.

The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 129 units in February. This was a gain of 25.2 per cent from February 2020.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Home sales continue to post strong results while prices soar Back to video

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 243 units over the first two months of the year. This was up by 27.2 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“February was another strong month for sales in our region, falling just short of setting a new monthly record,” said David Bennett, president of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board in a media release.

“We saw a marginal uptick in new listings this past month when compared to December and January. However, they are still barely keeping pace with the number of sales. As a result, overall inventory has fallen below 100 homes, contributing to a further tightening of market conditions. With demand as strong as it has ever been and listings at record low levels it is no surprise that average price jumped to a new all-time high crossing the $600,000 mark for the first time.”