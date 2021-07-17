Provincial police have made an arrest in relation to a hit-and-run crash in Norwich Township on Friday that injured three people, including a baby.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A 41-year-old person from Stoney Creek has been arrested, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media early Saturday night.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. UPDATE: Arrest made in Norwich hit-and-run crash Back to video

Emergency crews responding to the crash at Norwich Road and Oxford Road 13 just before 2 p.m. Friday found an injured driver and two passengers, including an 18-month-old baby, in a wrecked car. The three were taken to a local hospital. The adult passenger was later airlifted to a London hospital for treatment.

The driver of a grey pickup truck involved in the crash fled the scene.

Police asked people with dash cam footage or homes or businesses in the area with video surveillance of the pickup truck to contact OPP.

On Saturday, Sanchuk expressed thanks to those members of the public who came forward with information about the crash.

Sanchuk said more details will be released as they become available.