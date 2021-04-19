Health Canada wants cannabis feedback – and Norfolk plans to speak up

Norfolk County intends to share its position on cannabis grown for medicinal purposes now that the federal government is reviewing legislation in this area.

Health Canada is fielding public input on medicinal marijuana and legal grow operations until May 7.

At the April 13 meeting of Norfolk council, CAO Jason Burgess said the county will provide input either alone or as a member of the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus. The latter is an umbrella group representing 15 upper- and single-tier municipalities in Southwestern Ontario.

“We can provide information and they can expand on it as they make their representation,” Burgess said.

Debbie France, a member of a local group lobbying for stricter rules on third-party grow operations, encourages Norfolk council to participate in the Health Canada review.

“Over the last year, OPP, York Regional Police and other police forces across Ontario have reported on the abundance of illicit grow-ops run by criminal organizations who are exploiting Health Canada’s cannabis rules and regulations,” France said in a letter to council. “The threat to the personal health and safety of residents across Ontario is significant and should not be underestimated.”