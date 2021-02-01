Hardeman announces community infrastructure funding in Oxford

Article content

The Ontario government is providing funding for infrastructure projects in small, rural and northern communities through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF).

In 2021, Oxford County will receive more than $3.8 million across nine municipalities, including Tillsonburg, to address local community infrastructure needs.

“As your MPP, I am upholding my commitment to support our local municipalities by creating jobs, attracting economic growth and investment, and making our community the best place to live and grow,” said Ernie Hardeman in a media release. “This funding will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in our community.”

The investment in communities includes $221,449 to Tillsonburg, $103,322 to South-West Oxford, and $132,244 to the Township of Norwich.

The Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund provides stable and predictable funding for communities with populations under 100,000, along with all rural and northern communities.

The funding above is a part of Ontario’s approximately $200 million commitment to 424 communities to help them address core infrastructure projects and asset management planning needs in 2021.

“By investing in infrastructure projects across the province, we are strengthening and building communities,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, in the media release. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to support small, rural and northern municipalities across Ontario, providing stable funding needed to build long-term economic resilience.”