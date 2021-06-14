Haldimand shifts gears on broadband strategy

Article content

The rapidly-changing face of telecommunications in Canada has forced Haldimand County to re-assess its strategy for bringing high-speed internet to under-serviced areas of the municipality.

Haldimand was working with KWIC Internet of Simcoe on the installation of high-speed fibre-optic cable until recently. However, by mutual agreement, KWIC has stood down now that a number of large industry players are re-assessing their interest in outlying rural areas.

This week, Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt said the county and KWIC parted company on good terms.

“The relationship with KWIC has been nothing but exceptional,” Hewitt said June 10, adding the change in direction is of mutual benefit to both parties.

In a news release, Haldimand County says the arrival of large industry players has changed the cost-benefit analysis for small providers. The county cites as an example Xplornet’s recently-announced plan to extend high-speed internet to 19,000 homes and businesses in Haldimand within the next two years.