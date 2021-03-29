Haldimand CAO earned $189,580 last year

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Leading the pack with earnings of $189,580 was county CAO Craig Manley. Others listed as making $100,000 or more were:

A total of 32 employees of Haldimand County met the threshold for inclusion on the province’s 2020 Sunshine List according to data released by the Ford government last week.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Harris government passed the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act in 1996 as a means of bringing openness and transparency to the question of public-sector compensation. The threshold for disclosure was set at $100,000 and has remained there since.

Haldimand’s Sunshine List for 2020 closely resembles the list for 2019 when 31 county employees were listed as earning $100,000 or more.

In the early years, the “Sunshine List” was largely confined to senior managers and administrators. In the intervening 25 years, the list has grown considerably to include rank-and-file employees, many of them unionized.