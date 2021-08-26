Gary Reid left behind a vast network of friends when he passed away in 2019 from complications of Lyme disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Reid, 70, was an avid golfer, so plans were made to hold a memorial fundraiser in his honour at his course of choice – Springview Farm south of Waterford – in 2020. But like so much else last year, that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Golfers remember Gary Reid, Waterford merchant and firefighter Back to video

More than 100 signed up to play in the Gary Reid Memorial Tournament at the time the event was suspended. Most took a rain-check, with 70 taking part in the one-time event Aug. 7.

“It was a celebration of Gary’s life,” says co-organizer John Davis of Simcoe. “People were walking in throughout the day and handing over $100 bills. That’s how much they thought of Gary.

“We were really surprised. Maybe we shouldn’t have been. He was really well-liked.”

Reid owned and operated Waterford TV and Appliances on Alice Street for nearly 50 years. He also was a long-serving Norfolk firefighter based at Station 3 in Waterford.

Reid’s widow, Sharon, noted that – toward the end of his career – Reid was selling to multiple generations of families who liked his focus on quality and personal service.

“He used to say he could sell a couple a house-full of appliances,” she said Aug. 25. “But he enjoyed best helping the little old lady who came in off the street looking for help finding an old part.”

Numerous individuals, retailers and companies pitched in to make the golf tournament a success. At the end, the organizing committee handed over individual cheques for $2,270 each to Lyme Ontario and ALS Canada.

Tracey Boerkamp, co-owner of the Springview course, provided the facility at a discount. Boerkamp reports that charity and fundraising golf events continue in the local area but usually on a reduced scale and with some important pandemic modifications.