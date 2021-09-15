Getting out the word on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County

In Oxford County, the organization is celebrating by getting the word out.

“By reaching out into the community, people become more aware of our programs and opportunities. This also helps attract donors so that we can continue to run our programs and to help youth reach their full potential,” said Kristen Ralph, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County.

“The kids we serve need a positive adult in their life, and we provide free programming based on the individual needs of each child. The mentors are trained to meet the needs of young people.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentoring program that creates individual and group mentoring relationships between adults and youth where they can talk to and share experiences. Through regular meetings, a relationship develops between the mentor and mentee, built on trust and common interests.

The organization aims to give youth the tools they need to overcome adversity and societal barriers, connecting them to a positive role model with group and one-on-one programming.

“Our programs help youth see life in a different way, to gain a positive identity, and to be more connected to their communities,” Ralph said.

“We continue to run group and one-on-one programs. During the summer months, it was great because we were able to get back to in-person programming. Everyone was so excited to get back to it, and make those personal connections.”

Upcoming programs include horseback riding, as well as a cooking program that will run in partnership with the Woodstock Police Service and the Woodstock Fire Department.