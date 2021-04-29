Former NHL players show support for Simcoe man fighting COVID

Article content

Former NHL tough guys Ryan Vandenbussche and Dave Hutchison would take COVID-19 hard into the boards if they could.

Instead, they did the next best thing and lent moral support to a Simcoe family struggling with the fallout from the pandemic.

Vandenbussche, a native of Delhi, and Hutchison travelled with the VanNetten family to Hamilton General Hospital to show support for respected sports coach Mike VanNetten, 45.

VanNetten took ill in early April with symptoms of COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital April 8 and put on a ventilator two days later. He’s since had surgery and is taking medication to help him breathe.

On April 26, Cindy VanNetten said her brother-in-law remains on an artificial lung machine “fighting for his life.”

At times like this, it’s important for the gravely ill to think about things that are worth fighting for. For VanNetten, that is his wife Sarah, his children and – among other priorities – his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs.