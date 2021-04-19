Five Tillsonburg pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccinations
Article content
Starting April 20, select pharmacies across the province are booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people ages 40 or older in 2021, including five in the Tillsonburg area.
An Ontario government website (covid-19.ontario.vaccine-locations) lists all of the current pharmacy vaccine locations.
Five Tillsonburg pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccinations Back to video
You must book an appointment to get vaccinated at a pharmacy.
You must have a valid Ontario health (OHIP) card, or other form of valid government-issued identification.
You can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for yourself, a family member, friend or someone whose medical care and appointments you manage.
“Ontario, through their vaccination programs to pharmacies across the province, has introduced additional pharmacies including Southwestern Public Health region and the County of Oxford to provide AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar at the Town’s April 12 council meeting. “The Province of Ontario’s (Ontario.ca) vaccine portal will provide that (information) and hopefully we will have confirmed information on those locations very, very shortly.”
Advertisement
Article content
TILLSONBURG PHARMACIES
Coward Pharmacy
165 Broadway
Adults 40-and-over in 2021 interested in receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Appointment only. Call (519-842-4081) or visit their website (www.cowardpharmacy.ca/) to make an appointment.
Shoppers Drug Mart
200 Broadway (Town Centre)
Adults 40-and-over in 2021 interested in receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Appointment only. Call (519-842-3521) or visit their website (www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/covid19) to make an appointment.
Tillsonburg Care Pharmacy
594 Broadway, Unit 1
Adults 40-and-older in 2021 interested in receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Appointment only. Call or visit their website (guardian-ida-pharmacies.ca to link to Tillsonburg IDA) to make an appointment.
Tillsonburg Remedy’s RX
400 Simcoe Street
Adults 40-and-over in 2021 interested in receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Appointment only. Call (519-842-2220) to make an appointment.
WalMart Pharmacy
170 Broadway (Town Centre)
Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine
Appointment only. Call (519-842-7910) or visit their website (www.walmart.ca/en/covid19-vaccinations-centre-info) to make an appointment.