Feastify delivers by connecting restaurants with customers

Have a craving for restaurant food? Feastify gives you an alternative, providing an app / website to purchase food from local restaurants – and delivers it. In Tillsonburg, choose from franchises like A&W, Boston Pizza, Mr. Sub, Dairy Queen, Gino's Pizza, Pita Pit, Tim Hortons, Wendy's, and Angela's Takeaway Food Company. Two new restaurants/eateries will be coming online soon – Asado Burrito Fresh Mexican Grill and Pizza Hut. Or try one of two virtual/ghost kitchens, Mr. C's Chicken Shack or Nate Dogg's. They can be found online at feastify.com/listing-region/tillsonburg/ or the convenient Feastify app. Click on restaurant images to get their menu and prices. "Ideally we like to have a nice mix of franchise restaurants, because everyone wants their McDonald's, their Wendy's, the staple restaurants, but we also like to have a good mix of local restaurants because they are quite often the most popular ones you have on the site," said Chris Thomas, Feastify CEO and founder.

Article content “Often the franchises jump on board first, being familiar with the concept … but over time the smaller restaurants often also join. Although Feastify is relatively new in Tillsonburg it has been gaining traction. “We’re very happy with Tillsonburg, it falls right in that middle area, which is probably the vast majority of our towns in that 12,000 to 15,000 mark,” said Thomas. “And Tillsonburg is just right at the top of that, around 16,000. For that population it’s actually doing really well. I think we probably had almost 100 orders in our first full week. I can easily see it being one of our upper echelon cities in that population range the way it’s going so far. “For a lot of the local restaurants in smaller communities, sometimes they’ve never even heard of the concept. Sometimes they’re a little leery about it because there has been some negative press about the practices of some of the larger companies. Sometimes they just want to see it ‘live’ for a little bit, see how it’s functioning and talk to some of the other owners and see how they like it before they come onboard. “What we’ve found in rural markets is that it doesn’t seem to take over. People still want to go out to eat.” Feastify appeals to those people who do not want to go out – they’d rather order takeout. And now more than pizza is ‘on the menu.’ “The pizza places still get their share because everyone still wants that as well,” said Thomas. “But people who start ordering sometimes order two to three times a week. So everybody gets a few more orders and it’s kind income on top of their regular customers coming in the door – although not right now obviously.”

Article content — Thomas, based in Brandon, Manitoba, started a company in 2015 using a different app. “Basically it was kind of a side project. Apps were just starting to get big.” The idea was to build an app that would showcase every restaurant in town, and put people into restaurants featuring specials. “Right off the get-go we had 1,000 users in town and we sold all of our advertising spots, so we decided to make a go as a business.” Thomas brought in some partners and they launched in cities larger than Brandon (pop. 50,000) like Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg. Around that time some restaurants asked if they could create competition for online food ordering company Skip the Dishes. They already had the restaurant app, they had an ordering system, so all they had to do was add drivers to the equation. “Brandon went really well, but competing directly with Skip – they are by far the largest one in Canada now and do a really good job too – we started looking at ‘how can we make this easier?’ We looked at some communities that were under-serviced – they didn’t have a provider. They were considered too small for the big aggregators, so we thought we’d try them out. That’s kind of how Feastify started.” Launched in two small towns, Feastify was immediately successful. Thomas started branching to the west and his VP expanded east into Ontario. Fast forward three years and Feastify is now available in 78 rural markets. “We’re launching five or six every month right now,” said Thomas. “So it’s going really well.”

Article content They anticipated 10,000 would be the smallest size they could make food delivery work, but one year ago they launched into even smaller markets (7,500 to 10,000). “Many of them worked quite well. In the last little while we’ve even been trying some smaller centres at 5,000, changing a few things. And we’re even looking at a few lower than that now, too.” GHOST KITCHENS Feastify’s ‘ghost kitchens’ are kitchens located inside legal, licenced restaurants that are already Feastify partners. They just offer different menus. “Ghost kitchens are still relatively new in the cities, probably within the last two to three years they started popping up. It’s something that’s only happened significantly in the last year probably – just before COVID – in some of our rural communities. “Quite often it’s a different concept. They might be doing pizza and wings right now, and they decide to open up a poutinery inside that same kitchen. They already have their licences, they already get their health code inspections.” Tillsonburg’s two virtual kitchens, Mr. C’s and Nate Dogg’s, both fit that formula. “The (ghost kitchen) idea started in the cities,” Thomas explained. “What they were finding is that there are so many delivery options out there, especially in urban centres where you can have three or four aggregators running out of one restaurant, the idea is they could save money by opening in a commercial area with a licenced and inspected restaurant, but with no front end … and run several concepts out of one place.”

Article content The ghost kitchen concept has become even more popular in the last few months. “We’ve seen probably a half dozen of our towns start popping up with these other (virtual) restaurants. It’s pretty cool.” In a few cases the virtual kitchen is selling more deliveries than the main established restaurant. They remain transparent, however. If someone asks where the food is coming from, Feastify gives the address. Feastify does not have an office in Tillsonburg, nor do they have full-time employees here. They are an online platform that connects everyone involved in the delivery – the restaurant menu, the sales transactions, and distributing appropriate funds to restaurants and the delivery drivers, who are contracted. “That’s kind of our role that connects the restaurants to the drivers to the customers, all together in one site.” cabbott@postmedia.com

