Elderly senior struck by vehicle in Tillsonburg dies

Provincial police are investigating after an 81-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Tillsonburg.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Woodside Drive at about 4 p.m., police said in a statement Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not reveal any other details about the victim.

“Updates will be provided as they become available,” police said.

