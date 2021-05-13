





Share this Story: Eight people face weapons, drug charges following police raids

Eight people face weapons, drug charges following police raids

Article content A drug trafficking investigation conducted by members of the Oxford Ontario Provincial Police, Community Street Crimes Unit, and Woodstock Police Service Drugs and Intelligence Unit, has resulted in a total of 35 charges being laid against eight individuals, including three from Tillsonburg and one from Courtland. On May 12, members from the Oxford OPP and neighbouring detachments CSCU’s, West Region Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Canine Unit, Urban Search and Rescue Team, Aviation Services, West Region Crime and uniform members from Woodstock Police and Oxford OPP executed several search warrants in Oxford County, Elgin County and the City of Woodstock. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eight people face weapons, drug charges following police raids Back to video As a result of the execution of the search warrants, police seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, prohibited weapons and other property.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The value of the items seized is approximately $140,000. Valerie Cnockaert, 42 years of age of Malahide Township has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance x2; Possession of a Schedule III Substance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Distribute Over 30g of Dried Cannabis; Unauthorized Possession of Weapon; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order. Shawn Ford, 33 years of age of Malahide Township has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance x2; Possession of a Schedule III Substance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Distribute Over 30g of Dried Cannabis. Tara Hart, 36 years of age of London has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Thomas Masefield, 28 years of age of Tillsonburg has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance x2; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Jennifer McQuiggan, 31 years of age of Tillsonburg has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Grant Partington, 37 years of age of Tillsonburg has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content William Partington, 31 years of age of London has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order; Failure to Comply With Undertaking; Fail to Comply With Probation Order x2. Michael Priem, 37 years of age of Courtland has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x3. All of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on a later date.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg