Southwestern Public Health met a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 on May 28.

One hundred thousand residents within the public health unit’s Oxford and Elgin counties region now have their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That’s early 48 per cent of the region’s total population.

Downward COVID-19 trend continues in Oxford, Elgin

As of Friday, 77 per cent of the 80-plus age group, 87 per cent of the 70-plus age group, and 81 per cent of the 60-plus age group have had at least one dose.

“I am extremely grateful for the collaboration I see across this region,” said Jaime Fletcher, program manager overseeing the COVID-19 Immunization Task Force.

“Public Health shares a vision with local municipalities, primary care providers, community health centres, pharmacies, emergency medical services and others of a community that is safer and healthier due to the gift of vaccination.”

“I want to express my appreciation for all of you who have kept fighting the good fight,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health at Southwestern Public Health. “You are making a difference.”