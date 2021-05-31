DoorDash comes to Tillsonburg, Simcoe

Article content

DoorDash, a technology company connecting customers with their favourite local and national businesses since 2013, is now available in Tillsonburg and Simcoe.

Starting May 26, 12 Tillsonburg restaurants are available for delivery and pickup on the DoorDash app. There is a special one-month offer for new customers.

“DoorDash started in the suburbs, and it’s always been a goal to bring the convenience and accessibility of on-demand delivery to the towns and communities outside of major metropolitan areas,” said Brent Seals, General Manager of DoorDash Canada in a media release. “Over the past year we’ve helped to introduce delivery to many communities for the very first time and we’re excited to introduce our services to customers, Dashers and restaurants in the Tillsonburg area.”

Current participating Tillsonburg restaurants and ghost kitchens are KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Gino’s Pizza, Mr. C’s Chicken, Nate Doggs, A&W, Little Caesars Pizza, Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse, Smokeaholic BBQ, McDonald’s and Burger King.