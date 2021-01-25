Article content

The Alzheimer Society is encouraging anyone concerned about having Alzheimer’s, or someone they care about possibly having the disease, to reach out.

Do not be apprehensive about contacting the Alzheimer Society, said Shelley Green, executive director, Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Do not hesitate to reach out to the Alzheimer Society Back to video

“That is exactly why we are here – to support people,” said Green. “And we’re supporting people from before diagnosis until after death. Do not hesitate… make that phone call.

“We talk to a lot of people who are concerned who have not had a diagnosis, maybe even haven’t talked to a doctor about it yet. Sometimes they just want to talk about the concerns that they have and to know whether or not they should be talking to their doctor. If you are concerned about somebody, oftentimes it takes a lot of different encouragements for people to take that step.”

Reaching out can be stressful, she said, and sometimes difficult to say ‘I think I’m having problems with my memory,’ or ‘I’m concerned about my partner… or parents.’