Despite strong support, The Bridges at Tillsonburg closes temporarily
Despite strong support from golfers and community, The Bridges at Tillsonburg closes temporarily
The Bridges at Tillsonburg would like to thank the hundreds of golfers and citizens who supported them during their ‘opening in protest’ of the lockdown measures taken against golf courses.
Despite strong support, The Bridges at Tillsonburg closes temporarily
The Bridges’ ownership group stated, “The government has overstepped with its arbitrary and illogical closing of golf courses. Golf is safe. There is overwhelming evidence from the medical community that outdoor activities including golf when conducted with proper protocols are safe but also essential for physical and mental well-being.
“The opening was not about making money. It was in protest of unreasonable measures. To demonstrate this, we are donating all the profits from the course opening to organizations who represent those who have been adversely affected by the lockdowns, including the Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank, Domestic Abuse Services Oxford (DASO), and Wellkin (Child & Youth Mental Wellness).
“Despite strong local support and support throughout the province, the enforcement by the provincial government has been overbearing. The threats and fines have adversely affected our ability to continue playing golf safely. As such, we are no longer able to bring awareness to the benefits of outdoor activities by continuing to remain open.”
The ownership group concluded late Tuesday afternoon stating, “We encourage the government to reconsider this punitive closure – the only one in North America. We encourage you to call your MPP to tell them to let golf reopen and we look forward to opening again soon to continue to play golf safely.”