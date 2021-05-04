Despite strong support, The Bridges at Tillsonburg closes temporarily

Article content

Despite strong support from golfers and community, The Bridges at Tillsonburg closes temporarily

The Bridges at Tillsonburg would like to thank the hundreds of golfers and citizens who supported them during their ‘opening in protest’ of the lockdown measures taken against golf courses.

The Bridges’ ownership group stated, “The government has overstepped with its arbitrary and illogical closing of golf courses. Golf is safe. There is overwhelming evidence from the medical community that outdoor activities including golf when conducted with proper protocols are safe but also essential for physical and mental well-being.

“The opening was not about making money. It was in protest of unreasonable measures. To demonstrate this, we are donating all the profits from the course opening to organizations who represent those who have been adversely affected by the lockdowns, including the Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank, Domestic Abuse Services Oxford (DASO), and Wellkin (Child & Youth Mental Wellness).