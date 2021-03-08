COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’ identified in region

Article content

Southwestern Public Health confirmed on March 4 that routine laboratory testing had identified a COVID-19 variant in two residents.

Both cases were within the same home. Both followed strict self-isolation requirements. And both are now considered resolved.

It is believed that the virus was acquired through out-of-country travel.

A COVID-19 “variant of concern” (VOC) is a mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus for which there is evidence of impact on public health practices or the care and treatment of an affected individual.

The impact of the VOC in the Oxford-Elgin region has yet to be determined, but may affect the rate of transmission, severity of illness, and/or the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness to protect against it.

There are currently at least three known VOCs circulating internationally and within Canada. When variants transmit more easily from person to person, there is the risk of significant strain on the health system including increasing cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations.