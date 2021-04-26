Courtland Landscape and Grounds marks Earth Day donating, planting 20 trees







Tillsonburg marked Earth Day 2021 by receiving 20 new ornamental trees donated by Courtland Landscape and Ground. The new plantings are located in Memorial Park along the well-travelled McLaughlin Trail, near Sam Lamb Field along the western edge of Lake Lisgar. A dedication plaque will be installed to recognize Courtland Landscape and Grounds' donation later in the spring. "It's our 20th anniversary this year, and we were looking for a way to celebrate that milestone," said Steve Cluett, sales manager at Courtland, in a media release. "Our idea was to donate and plant 20 trees." Many of the trees were planted Thursday despite the unusually cold weather where the remains of Wednesday's early snowstorm could still be seen. "I am extremely humbled and thankful that Courtland (Landscape and Grounds) is celebrating 20 years of landscaping, property maintenance, and now excavating and trucking in Oxford County and the Town of Tillsonburg," said co-owner John Veldman, speaking to those gathered at Memorial Park.

Mayor Stephen Molnar, who attended the planting, noted it was the 51st anniversary since the start of Earth Day. "Hopefully every year we get better educated, we get more motivated, understanding that children, grandchildren and generations to come, their opportunities really rely on the decisions and the actions that we're taking." Molnar congratulated Veldman and the Courtland Landscape and Grounds team. "It's great to see local businesses giving back to the community," said Molnar. "Throughout its history, Courtland has been an active supporter of local causes, and a good neighbour to those in need. This donation is further evidence of that spirit. "Twenty years, and it's not just been about planting trees or helping out garden," Molnar added. "It's been that attitude and that community involvement … whether it's on committees, or coaching somewhere else, or doing things in schools to help your kids. I am aware of the familial environment that Courtland (Landscape and Grounds) operates, and I thank you for the 20 trees recognizing – and congratulate you again on – your anniversary. I appreciate this opportunity, as well as this legacy." Molnar also recognized the town's Recreation, Culture and Parks team, and the town's advisory committees for their beautification, restoration and 'green' efforts, as well as the historic contributions of Long Point Region Conservation Authority – as well as the community as a whole, who in past years have participated on Keep Tillsonburg Beautiful Day.

"Courtland approached the town and asked if we might be able to partner together on this project," said Chris Baird, director of Recreation, Culture and Parks in the media release. "As we talked about it further, we came up with the idea of planting the trees in Memorial Park, in an area where a number of dead ash trees had previously been removed." "The town recognizes the importance of outdoor spaces at this time when so many other recreational opportunities are not available," added Tillsonburg CAO Kyle Pratt. "It's great to see our community working together even in these difficult times." "I just also want to shout out to the businesses in town," Veldman concluded. "I know we've all gone through a difficult time, especially the restaurants and the hospitality businesses, I would just like to encourage you. Business isn't always easy. Push on. And I would encourage all the locals, keep shopping local and supporting those businesses and we will get through this. We need to help each other." — Courtland Landscape and Grounds, which started in Courtland, now has its head office in Tillsonburg. "We have a great management team," said Veldman, "and we have a lot of fun." The company, which has a silent partner in the Netherlands, has grown steadily into 2021 – although Veldman admitted they have had their ups and downs. "I don't think you can look too far into the future, I would say 'no, I don't think that was necessarily what we had in mind at the time (20 years ago). We started out humble, we joined Courtland Gardens in Courtland, and basically grew from there, sort of organically, with the support of the community here. "Because snow removal is a big part of our business, we got into the bigger centres like London and Woodstock where there are some bigger contracts to support the business. It's important to have the cash flow all year round, so that basically brought us into the bigger centres and from there we grew." About a year-and-a-half ago they purchased assets from an excavating company in town, and now operate Courtland Excavating and Trucking. "Mostly I would say the growth is organic. Where there is an opportunity you try to weigh it out and grow that. So it's exciting." cabbott@postmedia.com

