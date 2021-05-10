Community volunteers recruited for Tillsonburg vaccination clinic

Article content

In less than one week the Town of Tillsonburg filled its quota of volunteers needed to help at the Mass Immunization Clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

The first shifts started Monday morning, two weeks after the clinic opened in the Lions Auditorium, with Val Harrop and Bridget Fearon being the first community volunteers.

“The town would like to formally thank our connected and engaged community for assisting with this exciting opportunity,” said Michelle Smibert, Tillsonburg’s Director of Corporate Services/Clerk.

As of Monday, there are many vaccination appointments available to anyone 50-and-older from May 12-14, as well as next week. The goal is to book the clinic solid five days a week.

Harrop found out about the search for volunteers from an email sent to the Tillsonburg Lions Club.

“My husband’s a member,” Harrop noted. “I was going to come all day but I have to leave early on Mondays. So just doing mornings.”