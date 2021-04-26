Community pulling for popular Simcoe coach with COVID-19

“God gives his hardest battles to his toughest soldiers,” VanNetten said in a Facebook post. “Faith is taking the first steps even when you don’t know the entire staircase. Steady as we go; baby steps Mikey.”

Wife Sarah VanNetten reported on social media that her husband had an uneventful day Wednesday, which she said is positive in that his condition hasn’t worsened. He has had surgery to improve lung function and is on medications to help him breathe.

The latter is proving especially popular. There have been long line-ups all week on Robinson Street from Kent Street to Norfolk Street North.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The community is rallying around Mike VanNetten, 45, in a number of ways, including on social media, the posting of sports equipment under a porch lights in front of their house, and by the supporting the family through a week-long, take-out fundraiser at Kaley’s Restaurant in downtown Simcoe.

A well-regarded sports coach from Simcoe remains in a holding pattern in hospital three weeks after coming down with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

VanNetten’s illness has provoked an outpouring of support in the community. Kaley Horton, owner of Kaley’s Restaurant, is a friend of the family who wanted to provide moral, as well as financial support to the VanNettens at this difficult.

“I know a lot of people who wanted to help, as did we,” Horton said April 22. “And I didn’t know a better way than to feed people, so it’s worked out really well.

“The support not only for our small business but also the VanNetten family has been incredible. We’ve sold a ton of chicken.”

Judging from comments on social media and in interviews, the precarious state of VanNetten’s health has driven home for many that COVID-19 is something different and much worse that seasonal flu and the sniffles.

Shirley and Richard Atlee, of Simcoe, are friends of the family. The latter was waiting outside Kaley’s on April 21 to pick up an order of chicken wings.

“A lot of people aren’t paying attention,” Atlee said. “If everyone had been wearing a mask the first time around, we’d be out of it by now. This is for a good cause.”

Sarah VanNetten did not respond to a request for an interview. However, one of her messages to the community on social media is to take the coronavirus seriously.

“I do know one thing – COVID is real,” she said in a recent post. “It’s not the government trying to screw its people; it’s politicians trying to make choices in a world (where) they cannot win.

“It’s ‘I think I have a cold’ to suddenly ‘I’m not OK.’ People, friends – take it seriously. For the love of God, stay home.”

For her part, Horton has been given to understand that VanNetten is in a weakened state and could have a lengthy recovery ahead.

“He is fighting a huge battle and is receiving the best care possible,” she said. “His wife (Sarah) is optimistic but he has a long road ahead of him.”