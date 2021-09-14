Chronic Migraine Fully Explained launches Sept. 18

Help for Headaches, a London-based headache and migraine charity that serves Ontario, is launching a new national book Chronic Migraine Fully Explained on Saturday, Sept. 18.

“Our organization is pleased to offer this specialty book that enjoyed contributions and medical critiques from headache neurologists and specialists – many of them from Ontario, and across Canada,” said Brent Lucas, Help for Headaches’ Executive Director, author, advocate, and researcher.

“A new interactive website will also be launched that day that will display the new acute medicines, the book summary, table of contents, and order details. Neurologists claim that 1-2 per cent suffer from chronic migraine (CM).”

Lucas notes that written contributions to the book were volunteered.

Visit www.headache-help.org or email brent@helpforheadaches.org for more information.

What is chronic migraine? Chronic migraine is a distinct and severe neurological disorder in patients who have a history of migraine and suffer from headaches on 15 or more days per month for at least three months, with at least eight headache days being migraine.

International Classification of Headache Disorders (ICHD) uses the term to describe patients with frequent headaches believed to be biologically migrainous. The meaning of the term ‘chronic migraine’ has evolved over the last two decades, as it has steadily replaced earlier terminology such as ‘chronic daily headache’ and ‘transformed migraine.’

In the soon to be launched book Chronic Migraine Fully Explained, chapter one begins by discussion what exactly is a migraine? A headache neurologist from Toronto discusses over-the-counter medications and how CM evolves, and why some patients have not been properly diagnosed, etc.