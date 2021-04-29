Charges laid after OPP investigate April 10th Simcoe gathering

Postmedia Staff
Apr 29, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP Flash - Colour

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, the Ontario Provincial Police Norfolk County Detachment responded to a provincial offences complaint at a Queensway East, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

A large gathering was held on this date, and as a result of investigation, police charged eight individuals with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may result.

***

No More Lockdowns protest in Simcoe

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Tillsonburg

This Week in Flyers