Brant councillors give mental health week a boost

Brant County councillors are giving this year’s mental health awareness week a boost.

Councillors voted Feb. 23 to give organizers a $5,000 emergency grant to help deliver activities from May 3 to 9. The funding is being provided in advance of council’s usual grant process.

Coun. John Peirce noted that Brant OPP have been reporting significant increases in mental-health calls in recent months.

“This is more important now than it has ever been,” said Peirce, adding that police also have been responding to more domestic incidents.

Mayor David Bailey said mental illness is one of the fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is one of my biggest concerns,” Bailey said. “I’m talking to people every day and I know there are a lot of people out there who are suffering.

“I just hope those people get the help they need and I think we should do whatever we can to help.”

Lill Petrella, of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, and Christine Dragolovich, of Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services, co-chairs of mental health week, told councillors that organizations need funding to move forward with planning activities.