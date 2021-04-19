Bowling for Perfection raises funds for Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg

Article content

Are you a good five-pin bowler?

Now you can be an exceptional (online) bowler with Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg’s ‘Bowling for Perfection’ fundraiser. In fact, you can even bowl a perfect score.

Participants will go online (https://yfctillsonburg.com/donation/bowling-for-perfection/) to take one or more shots on one of 15 virtual lanes. Each lane has designated dollar amounts, which can be donated online to complete a shot.

“A perfect game in five-pin bowling is 450, so we built the grid with the vertical lanes with different amounts – from $2 up to $150,” said Rayburn Lansdell, Satellite director.

“If every shot is filled in a lane, it would be $450.”

The goal is to get all 15 lanes filled, which would raise $6,750 for Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg programs.

“Right now, this month, they are on hold again with the Stay at Home order. Other than during the lockdown, we’ve been running our lunch hour programs (when Tillsonburg was in the orange zone), our after school programs, our drop-in programs, with proper sanitization, contact tracing, and mask-wearing. The 30 per cent capacity limitation didn’t really affect us. For us, 30 per cent would be about 35 people and our biggest program (Friday night drop-in) we had 20 to 25. Most of our other programs are between seven and eight to 10 to 12 kids, which is a great size to be working with. So when we’ve been in orange, we’ve been able to run our programs following the proper guidelines.”