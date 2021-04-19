Bowling for Perfection raises funds for Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg
Article content
Are you a good five-pin bowler?
Now you can be an exceptional (online) bowler with Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg’s ‘Bowling for Perfection’ fundraiser. In fact, you can even bowl a perfect score.
Bowling for Perfection raises funds for Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg Back to video
Participants will go online (https://yfctillsonburg.com/donation/bowling-for-perfection/) to take one or more shots on one of 15 virtual lanes. Each lane has designated dollar amounts, which can be donated online to complete a shot.
“A perfect game in five-pin bowling is 450, so we built the grid with the vertical lanes with different amounts – from $2 up to $150,” said Rayburn Lansdell, Satellite director.
“If every shot is filled in a lane, it would be $450.”
The goal is to get all 15 lanes filled, which would raise $6,750 for Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg programs.
“Right now, this month, they are on hold again with the Stay at Home order. Other than during the lockdown, we’ve been running our lunch hour programs (when Tillsonburg was in the orange zone), our after school programs, our drop-in programs, with proper sanitization, contact tracing, and mask-wearing. The 30 per cent capacity limitation didn’t really affect us. For us, 30 per cent would be about 35 people and our biggest program (Friday night drop-in) we had 20 to 25. Most of our other programs are between seven and eight to 10 to 12 kids, which is a great size to be working with. So when we’ve been in orange, we’ve been able to run our programs following the proper guidelines.”
Advertisement
Article content
Lane 2 had already been filled as of the weekend, he noted.
“If an individual does that (perfect score) we want to gift them with one of our new Youth Unlimited YFC sweatshirts (hoodies). I’ve got some, but we’ll order more if we don’t have the right colour or size.”
Some people will start a lane and try to get friends to fill the remaining blocks in that lane.
And there are no ‘gutter balls.’ Receipts will be issued for donations of $20 or more, but any donation of $2 will gratefully be accepted.
“We’d just like people to go online and make a donation of any amount, to help get any of those lanes filled. You can click off as many blocks as you want. It tallies it and says ‘here’s your total donation amount.’”
Lansdell recently received a $60 cash donation, and he used it to mark off a number of shots totalling that amount.
Bowling for Perfection will be available until at least April 24, but if the grid is not filled it will remain online for another week or more.
“Hopefully by the end of next week we will have 15 perfect games bowled.”
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Youth Unlimited YFC Tillsonburg was unable to hold its annual bowl-a-thon. One year later, still in a provincial COVID-19 lockdown, this spring’s bowl-a-thon was also cancelled.
“I don’t know how long we’ve been doing the bowl-a-thon – 20 years or more at the bowling alley,” said Lansdell.
“This year, knowing that we weren’t going to be able to get together in person and bowl at Sammy Krenshaw’s, we thought about what we could do to replace that fundraising event.”
Bowling for Perfection, which kicked off last week online, is similar to Youth Unlimited’s golf fundraiser last summer.
Fundraising sponsors include First Baptist Church, Tillsonburg Lions Club, Peace Lutheran Church, St. Andrew’s Church Ladies Aid, St. John’s Anglican Church – Outreach Committee, and the Tillsonburg and District Christian Ministerial Association.
chris.abbott@postmedia.com