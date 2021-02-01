Bergman retires after seven stellar seasons with Stampeders

Article content

There’s no question that Norfolk County’s Shane Bergman could play a couple more years of CFL football.

He was an all-star in 2019, after all. And there will always be jobs for Canadian offensive linemen with the elite skill-set that Bergman brings to the field.

But Bergman is getting older and he’s got a young son, Asher, at home. Priorities change, and after taking his time to think about what he wanted to do with the next couple years of his life, Bergman announced his retirement this week.

“It was time,” Bergman said “It took a long time but with COVID, I had some time. With having my son grow and watching him take his first steps and say his first word, I knew I just wanted to be home and didn’t want to really travel out there anymore.

“I’m 30-years-old and I’ve started a lot of football games and I’ve got aches and pains that I feel already. My body will thank me and I know this is the right decision.”

Bergman leaves the Stampeders with an incredible legacy, especially for a guy who was selected in the sixth-round of the 2013 CFL Draft. There are rarely any guarantees with players drafted that late, and Bergman’s career surpassed even the most optimistic expectations.