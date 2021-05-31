Assembly of Lake Lisgar Water Park slide set to begin June 7

“We will be completing concrete pour tomorrow (May 26) to complete the deck, and the slide manufacturer-installer will be onsite, we understand, June 7 to start the assembly. And we will do everything in our power to have it opened as planned.”

“A lot of the work has been done below… it’s what you don’t see where all the effort goes to match the existing footings and foundations for the new slide,” said Baird.

“Will we be looking to have the Lake Lisgar Water Park complete with slide open for the Father’s Day weekend if not before?” Coun. Penny Esseltine asked Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Parks and Culture, at Tillsonburg Council’s May 25 meeting.

The green-themed slide parts have been waiting for assembly since last fall, but the refurbishment of the concrete deck/foundation was only just recently completed.

It’s not known this week whether the new water slide at Lake Lisgar Water Park will be ready when Tillsonburg’s outdoor pool opens on Father’s Day weekend in June.

Assembly of the slide could take most of the week.

“The pool will definitely be open for the Father’s Day weekend, and aside from any final detail in terms of approval – TSSA (Technical Standards and Safety Authority) approval to operate the slide – we’re going to work really hard to do that.

“At this point it will be tight but the pool will be open,” he said, and the slide as well, he added, and if not, it might be only a couple of days later. “We’ll be open for business for sure.”

Updating council on recreational re-openings, Baird said, “We have been trying to anticipate and interpret the decisions of the provincial government as it relates to sports and recreation and many of the programs and services that we provide through the Tillsonburg Community Centre.”

Baird stated the time period leading up to the start of Stage 1 of the three-stage provincial reopening plan, which could begin June 14, still has a lot of closures related to sports, recreational fitness, and the pools.

“We’re really excited about reaching Step 1, which at this point is noted as June 14, at which point outdoor team sports training, 10 people maximum, can commence. And with the personal fitness and training, outdoor classes with 10-person maximums, and splash pads, spray pads, of course, the timing is perfect for Lake Lisgar Water Park and the warmer temperatures.”

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities will be open for social services, including childcare and day camps.

“There are some restrictions in terms of numbers but for the most part we will be able to operate.”

The indoor Kinsmen pool at the Tillsonburg Community Centre will remain closed during Stage 1, which is anticipated to last 21 days.

“Again, having the water park open and day camps permitted, ball diamonds with restrictions, we should be good,” said Baird.

Stage 2, if COVID-19 vaccinations reach the province’s designated targets, could begin July 5.

“Where we would see even more opportunities to expand and open programming.”

