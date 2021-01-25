Alzheimer Society presents a visual story

Article content

In honour of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Society launched a four-part film on Jan. 7 that follows Alicia, a mother and grandmother in Ontario who lives with Alzheimer’s, and her family, as they confront the disease and share their story.

“We are so thankful to Alicia and her family for sharing their important story,” said Shelley Green, executive director, Alzheimer Society of Oxford. “Their story helps represent the other 1.1 million Canadians who are currently affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia and reminds us about the importance of support and the power of love.”

Throughout the series, viewers step inside the lives of Alicia, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 10 years ago, her daughter and caregiver Judy, and the rest of the family to get a look at how the disease affects the family – the challenges and heartbreak they face, as well as the feelings of togetherness and moments of laughter they share.