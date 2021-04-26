





Article content Reports from Delhi suggest the death of a man in March was preceded by an altercation outside a store on James Street. The owner of the shop, speaking on condition of anonymity, has confirmed there was an incident in the parking lot the same day that Michael Shawn Murray, 54, was found dead at a home on King Street. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Altercation preceded Delhi death, says store owner Back to video “The person who died – I know the family,” the store owner said. “It was outside. I know they (police) came for video but no one in the store actually saw what happened.” The owner was away from the store March 30 collecting inventory. While away, the owner received a phone call from a friend who reported a heavy police presence outside the store. The store owner added that the victim and his family are from LaSalette. In a news release, Norfolk OPP said they attended a residence on King Street around 2:30 p.m. on March 30 in response to a report of a death. Murray’s body was examined at the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto. Authorities concluded the death was a homicide.

Article content At the time of the determination, Norfolk OPP asked Delhi-area residents to check their properties for discarded items of clothing or backpacks. As part of their investigation, police also requested surveillance footage from home-security cameras. The store owner added that police went door to door in the area of Orchard Avenue in Delhi inquiring about the crime. Earlier in April, Norfolk OPP reported that a man has been arrested in connection with Murray’s death. Murray is the third homicide victim in the former Township of Delhi in the past 16 years. Dan Hall, 76, of Burlington, was beaten to death in a cottage in Turkey Point in 2005. A neighbour – Dennis Uhrig, 66 at the time of Hall’s death – was convicted of first-degree murder in 2007. A resident of Kitchener, Uhrig was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. In 2013, Brian Rose – 32 at the time – was found not guilty of murder in the shooting of his grandmother – Janina Kurzyna, 85, of Vanessa – in 2010. The court ruled that Rose, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was not criminally responsible for his actions. Following a course of treatment, a panel of experts agreed to release Rose from psychiatric care. The reaction on social media to Murray’s death suggests he had many friends and was well-regarded in the community. Many posts cite his kindness and gentleness. “He had a great love for hockey and spent many happy years playing and volunteering hours, refereeing at the arena (and) forming life-long friendships,” the Murphy Funeral Home of Delhi says at its website.

Article content “Michael was loved by all who knew him and was an incredibly kind, caring and gentle soul. Michael loved his family, friends, his many animals and his plants.” The Murray family declined to speak to Postmedia about his death. However, Murray’s connections appear to reach across the Atlantic into Ireland. A posting at Murray’s Facebook page says a Mass in his memory was held at St. Partrick’s Church in Cullyhanna, Ireland, on April 12. Murray’s ashes were interred at Delhi Cemetery during a private family gathering. Robert Lee Ballard, 27, of Norfolk County, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Murray’s death. Police report Ballard is being held in custody and will answer the charge at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

