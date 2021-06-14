Article content

Early last week the province opened earlier COVID-19 vaccine second dose bookings for those over the age of 70, born in 1951 or earlier.

“The urgency to increase the pace of second doses has increased since the identification of the delta variant,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 70-and-older can book earlier vaccination appointments Back to video

“Anyone who is over 70, and anyone who was vaccinated before April 18, can rebook an earlier second dose.

“If you are over the age of 70 and you need help rebooking your second dose, we have set up a special call centre just for you. The number is 1-800-922-0096 extension 9. Our team looks forward to helping you.”

Southwestern Public Health is expanding its Woodstock clinic to administer up to 1,000 doses a day, nearly double the current capacity.

“We have also expanded our Same Day Vaccination List to include second doses for those who are eligible,” said Lock. “This is another way to make sure no doses are wasted and we fill any spots left by missed or cancelled appointments.