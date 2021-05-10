Article content

Struck by a “derby-style” car, 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital on May 8 with serious injuries.

Oxford OPP was called to a property on Brownsville Road in South-West Oxford Township early that afternoon and found the boy had been injured when he was hit by a “derby-style” vehicle.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 10-year-old struck by ‘derby car’ airlifted to hospital Back to video

Attending were South-West Oxford Fire Services from Brownsville, Oxford County Emergency Medical Services and Air Ornge Ambulance.

The boy was airlifted to an out of town hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.