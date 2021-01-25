Know the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Postmedia Staff
Jan 25, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
Here are 10 warnings signs for Alzheimer’s disease. Contact Alzheimer Society of Oxford (519-421-2466 or toll free at 1-877-594-2368) for more information or visit www.alzheimer.ca online.

Memory loss that affects day-to-day abilities. Forgetting things often or struggling to retain new information.

Difficulty performing familiar tasks. Forgetting how to do something you’ve been doing your whole life, such as preparing a meal or getting dressed.

Problems with language. Forgetting words or substituting words that don’t fit the context.

Disorientation in time and space. Not knowing what day of the week it is or getting lost in a familiar place.

Impaired judgment. Not recognizing a medical problem that needs attention or wearing light clothing on a cold day.

Problems with abstract thinking. Having difficulty balancing a cheque book, for example, or not understanding what numbers are and how they are used.

Misplacing things. Putting things in strange places, like a dress in the refrigerator or a wristwatch in the sugar bowl.

Changes in mood and behaviour. Exhibiting severe mood swings from being easy-going to quick-tempered.

Changes in personality. Behaving out of character, such as

becoming confused, suspicious, or fearful.

Loss of initiative. Losing interest in friends, family and favourite activities.

Alzheimer Awareness Campaign

According to dementia statistics for Ontario, today close to 250,000 people in the province are living with dementia.

New cases of dementia in Ontario are on the rise. By 2038, the number of Ontarians living with dementia is estimated to rise to 430,000.

Currently, Ontario’s total economic burden of dementia is over $5 billion per year.

The following Oxford County statistics (between April 2019 and March 2020) are just a small representation of the ways the Alzheimer Society of Oxford is impacting the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, and their caregivers.

2,000-plus residents of Oxford County are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. By 2038, this number is expected to double.

1,143 individuals were provided support by Family Support Workers. A total of 4,677 visits were made by Family Support Workers to clients in need of information and support.

44 volunteer companions provided 1,812 hours of companionship to 50 individuals.

4,384 Oxford County members of the public attended various education groups throughout the year.

331 dedicated volunteers gave 5,372 volunteer hours to the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

Alzheimer Society of Oxford receives 63 per cent of its funding from the LHIN (Local Health Integration Network, Ministry of Health). The remaining 37 per cent ($380,000) of funding comes from the support of the community through donations and fundraising.